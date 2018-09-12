Three displaced after housefire in Constance Bay

An early-morning fire on Wednesday in the city’s rural west end has left three people displaced, according to Ottawa fire officials.

Fire services say they received a call at 4:52 a.m. from a neighbour reporting flames and heavy smoke coming from the rear of a house located at 609 Bayview Dr.

On arrival, firefighters from Station 63 confirmed a heavy fire which was brought under control by 5:44 a.m., with the fire completely out at 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and investigators value the damage at $250,000. The investigation continues to determine the cause. The Salvation Army is assisting the residents who were displaced by the blaze.