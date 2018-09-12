Ottawa fire
September 12, 2018 4:18 pm

Three displaced after housefire in Constance Bay

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

An early-morning fire in Constance Bay severely damaged a home on Wednesday and has left three people displaced.

Todd Horricks / Ottawa Fire Services
An early-morning fire on Wednesday in the city’s rural west end has left three people displaced, according to Ottawa fire officials.

Fire services say they received a call at 4:52 a.m. from a neighbour reporting flames and heavy smoke coming from the rear of a house located at 609 Bayview Dr.

On arrival, firefighters from Station 63 confirmed a heavy fire which was brought under control by 5:44 a.m., with the fire completely out at 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and investigators value the damage at $250,000. The investigation continues to determine the cause. The Salvation Army is assisting the residents who were displaced by the blaze.

Constance Bay
Constance Bay fire
Constance Bay housefire
Enbridge Gas
Ottawa fire
Ottawa fire fighters
Ottawa Fire Services
Ottawa hydro
Rural West Ottawa
Salvation Army
station 63

