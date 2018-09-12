Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory cannabis store targeted by thieves

Another Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory cannabis shop has been targeted by thieves and the alleged attempted robbery was caught on security camera.

The video from the Sept. 6 incident has been shared on YouTube and viewed more than 160,000 times.

Three men in hoodies burst into the Recreational Cannabis Farmers Market on Old Highway 2 in Shannonville and start pepper spraying the man and woman who are staffing the store.

Later in the video, the male employee grabs a large bong and starts swinging at the would-be thieves, then smashes it over one of them.

It doesn’t appear that either of the store employees were injured.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Police are still trying to identify and locate the suspects.

