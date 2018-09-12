Nazem Kadri Foundation heads to Humboldt for Broncos’ home opener

Representatives of the Nazem Kadri Foundation are in Humboldt to watch the home opener and visit families impacted by the tragedy.

The foundation, which was launched by former London Knight and current Toronto Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri, has also teamed up with partners including Canadian Brewhouse and Islamic Relief to raise $50,000 for the Broncos.

“We didn’t want to just give money and walk away,” said spokesperson Tarek Ibrahim.

“Instead, we wanted to go the extra mile and meet them in person, so we can better understand their needs and learn how to help them to the best of our abilities.”

Sixteen people were killed and 13 injured on April 6 when the Humboldt Broncos team bus was hit by a tractor-trailer that police say failed to stop at a red flashing light. A driver faces multiple charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Ibrahim said the foundation was compelled to respond once they heard about the Broncos tragedy.

“We wanted to make sure they know to lean on us in their time of need,” he added.

While the foundation has donated $50,000 towards the Broncos, Ibrahim adds exactly how the money will be distributed has yet to be determined.