Saskatoon weather outlook: rain, snow and a risk of storms

Rain, snow and a risk of storms slides through Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

5 C was where temperatures slid back to Wednesday morning in the city under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Light rain rolled in mid-morning as we warmed into double digits before noon as snow continued to fall in parts of northern Saskatchewan along a cold front.

1st snow of the season in #Sask – Key Lake has now had 10 hours straight of snow being reported at the airport! https://t.co/t1DnvPD5PU #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/DElUeJRydk — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 12, 2018

A little bit of light rain moving into Saskatoon on this Wednesday morning https://t.co/t1DnvPD5PU #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/H7uoyxu2zz — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 12, 2018

Waves of rain with some embedded thunderstorms continue to swing through during the afternoon with five to 10 millimetres possible as we warm up into the low teens for a daytime high.

Wednesday night

Clouds and pockets of showers and embedded thunderstorms continue into the evening as we cool back into mid-single digits overnight.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies stick around into the day on Thursday with a chance of a few showers rolling through at times during the day.

Cool northwesterly winds will put a damper on daytime heating with an afternoon high barely making it into double digits.

A surge of moisture in western and northern Saskatchewan on Thursday will allow precipitation to continue to fall in the form of snow at times, from Lloydminster through to Meadow Lake and Southend.

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies linger into the day on Friday with a slight chance of showers and some late day sunny breaks possible.

After a risk of frost in the morning with temperatures just above the freezing mark, the mercury will make an attempt at making it into double digits for a daytime high in the afternoon.

Weekend outlook

A very wet weekend is on the way across central Saskatchewan with two days of rain and afternoon highs struggling to get into double digits both days.

Pam Paris took the Sept. 12 Your Saskatchewan photo in Humboldt:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.