‘She wants to destroy the industry’: Taxi spokesman singles out Coun. Virginia Ridley in bylaw debate

A debate over potential changes to London’s vehicle-for-hire bylaw has a taxi industry spokesman lodging accusations against a city councillor.

At Tuesday’s public participation meeting over possible bylaw changes, Roger Caranci stressed that, in particular, a push to remove the caps on licences for taxis would kill an industry that’s already been devastated by the ride-hailing app, Uber.

Coun. Virginia Ridley argues that she’s heard from several drivers who want the cap removed.

The debate spilled over into Wednesday morning with both Caranci and Ridley speaking on 980 CFPL’s The Craig Needles Show.

Caranci singled out Ridley.

“She is doing everything in her power to destroy this industry. I’m not holding back, I’d tell it to her if she was standing right in front of me,” said Caranci.

“I think she believes that two or three or four very old men own the vast majority of taxi licences in this city and that is the furthest thing from the truth. The vast majority of licences are owned by single taxi drivers, the vast majority of whom have come to this country from other countries, wanting to make a good living for themselves and their family.”

Ridley said several drivers on the waiting list to buy a licence from the city spoke in favour of removing the caps at Tuesday’s meeting and she’s heard from dozens more arguing for their removal.

“I can tell you last night the vast majority of drivers who were there don’t want that cap taken off,” said Caranci.

Ridley argued that she is not biased against the industry, but that it’s not council’s responsibility to protect it.

“It’s our responsibility to protect the consumer. But I am very, very empathetic to the fact that some people have invested a lot of money in this industry,” she explained.

“This is a file that I was very interested in, that I’ve done a significant amount of research in and certainly am very invested in. That’s within my role and capacity as a city councillor and I would expect that that’s what people want.”

The matter has been referred back to city staff for more study; a draft proposal to update the vehicle-for-hire bylaw should be ready in the next four to six months.

