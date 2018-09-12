No trial in Penticton panhandling court case; plea deal reached

A plea deal has been reached in a panhandling case that pitted the City of Penticton against a homeless man.

Today, a three-day trial was to begin in the Paul Braun case. The city was seeking a court order against the panhandler, saying his presence along the 200 block of Main Street contradicted its Good Neighbour bylaw, which states “no person shall panhandle in a manner to cause an obstruction.”

#BREAKING prosecutor says plea deal reached in Paul Braun panhandler case in #Penticton Today was suppose to be start of 3 day trial. BG: https://t.co/Q3VrrdFkmA — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 12, 2018

Prosecutor Jarrett Plonka told Global News on Wednesday morning that a plea deal has been reached. More details to come.

In court about to hear Paul Braun plea deal. He is a #Penticton street person being taken to court by the city for obstructing a pedestrian breezeway in the 200 block of Main St. He has several outstanding bylaw tickets. #munipoli — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 12, 2018

For approximately six years, Braun had been panhandling in the same spot, a breezeway. Two neighbouring businesses said Braun isn’t a normal panhandler, stating he’s non-confrontational and not aggressive, and that he doesn’t litter.

That didn’t seem to matter to the city, which says it issued eight bylaw tickets to Braun. In turn, Braun said he couldn’t afford to pay the tickets.

In the court of public opinion, it seemed the city was on the losing side.

“I think it’s a shame that the City of Penticton would stoop so low as to give a man a ticket because he’s hungry and he wants to eat,” Betty Mahar told Global News in January.