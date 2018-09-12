David Bowie’s first-known recording sells for more than $66K at auction

After being found in a bread basket earlier this year, the first-known recording of British singer David Jones (otherwise known as David Bowie), has been sold off at an auction in the U.K. for more than $66,000.

The song, I Never Dreamed, was recorded in 1963 with Bowie’s first band, the Konrads. He formed the adolescent rock ‘n’ roll band at only age 15, but quit shortly afterwards when he became frustrated by his bandmates’ lack of ambition.

A hectic bidding war resulted in the final price of the tape, which quadrupled the expected estimate of just $15,000.

The tape features Bowie as the lead singer on this demo track, even though he was supposed to be the group’s saxophonist.

“It offers new insight into Bowie as a ‘fledgling musician who would go on to superstardom,'” said auctioneer Paul Fairweather.

David Hadfield, original drummer and manager of the Konrads, said: “David had no inclination to become a singer at this point, his heart and mind were focused on becoming a world class saxophone player.”

The bid was held by music specialist auction site Omega Auctions. The site was selling a variety of other classic rock memorabilia, including Beatles and Led Zeppelin records signed by the bands.

The site holds a massive collection of Bowie history tailored for the diehards, including sketches, promotions and photographs of the Konrads, which sold for almost $30,000, while an original 1963 poster of the band sold for approximately $11,000.

The demo tape for I Never Dreamed was just recently found in July by Hadfield in a bread basket hidden in his attic, a relic he had long forgotten about. He decided to sell the piece hoping that some dedicated fan would end up with it.

It was missing for decades after the Konrads were denied a record deal. They brought the demo to the record label for an audition and were turned away, and that’s when Bowie decided to leave the Konrads, move on and eventually launch a successful solo career, which led him to become the icon we recognize today.

Bowie died of cancer in early 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his highly-acclaimed swan-song album, Blackstar.

As of this writing, the identity of the buyer is unknown.

