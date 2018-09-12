Two missing hikers at Lions Bay, search and rescue activated

Lions Bay Search and Rescue are looking for two young women who set out for a hike yesterday.

Search Manager Martin Colwell says they are believed to be around Lions Trail.

“They’ve been missing basically overnight about 4:20 yesterday was the last ping from their cellphone, the family had been out searching for them but without success.”

Colwell says about a dozen people are out looking for the pair, who are believed to be about 19 years old. If needed, Lions Bay may ask other search teams for assistance.

“We will deploy a ground search team by helicopter as long as the clouds stay clear to start searching trails and drainages for them,” he said.

Colwell believes the pair set out for an eight-hour day hike.