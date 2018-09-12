Hurricane Florence grounds fighter jets at London airport

The London airshow may be over, but not everyone has gone home.

A number of aircraft from last weekend’s airshow have extended their stay at the London International Airport as Hurricane Florence barrels towards the U.S. East Coast.

Airshow chairman Jim Graham told 980 CFPL this is common practice when faced with these weather events.

“Bases on the East Coast disperse their jets to different locations that would be out of the window of any adverse weather as a result of the hurricane and so while they’re doing some of this maintenance they’re waiting to find out where they may be transiting to in the next day or so.”

Among the aircraft stranded at the airport are two F-22s, an F-16 and an F-18.

The aircraft and crew expect to depart before the weekend and expressed their appreciation for London’s hospitality.

More than 30,000 people made their way out to the airshow over the course of the three-day event.