September 11, 2018 6:00 pm
Updated: September 11, 2018 6:23 pm

Pedestrian seriously injured in CTrain collision

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a CTrain, according to police.

Police said the collision happened sometime before 3:30 p.m.

EMS said an adult was found on the tracks near 80 Avenue N.E. with traumatic injuries.

He was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

Calgary Transit tweeted the Saddletown station was closed as the incident unfolded. Shuttles were sent to the scene to transport passengers between the Saddletown, Martindale and McKnight stations.

The circumstances surrounding the collision were not known as of 3:30 p.m.

