Ontario police watchdog investigating death of motorcyclist in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it is probing the weekend death of a 31-year-old man in Richmond Hill, Ont.

The SIU says provincial police were called to the intersection of two highways at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of an abandoned motorcycle.

They say police looked around but could not locate the driver.

The SIU says police were called back to the scene an hour and a half later for reports of a man lying in the road roughly opposite to where the motorcycle had been found.

Officers took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.