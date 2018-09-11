RCMP identify victim in Hay Settlement, N.B. motel fire

RCMP in New Brunswick have identified the victim of a fatal motel fire and say the death does not seem suspicious.

The blaze broke out at the John Gyles Music Room and Inn in Hay Settlement, N.B., at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 30. A body was later discovered in the debris.

RCMP now say the victim is a 45-year-old woman from Limestone, N.B., and that preliminary results from the autopsy have not revealed anything suspicious.

There were 23 people in the building at the time of the fire, which destroyed the motel’s office, restaurant and bar.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but RCMP say it does not appear to be criminal in nature.