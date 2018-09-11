Saskatoon weather outlook: rain and snow roll into Sask.

Rain and snow rolls into Saskatchewan as cooler air dives in.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

After a few storms Monday night, gloomy conditions started the day on Tuesday with temperatures dipping back to 9 C.

Mostly cloudy skies through the morning were accompanied by some light drizzle that began just before noon as the mercury slowly warmed into double digits.

Clouds with breezy northwesterly winds and spotty drizzle stick around through the remainder of the day as an afternoon high in the low teens is aimed to be hit.

Tuesday night

Skies clear Tuesday evening, allowing conditions to cool quite quickly down to around 3 C before another wave of clouds slides in before morning.

Wednesday

Waves of rain will roll in on Wednesday during the day as a system slides by with embedded thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

Breezy southeasterly winds will kick in and help bump temperatures up into low double digits with five to 15 millimetres of rain possible during the day.

As rain falls in the Saskatoon area, snow will fall in northern Saskatchewan along a cold front with areas from Buffalo Narrows through to Key Lake and Southend seeing a swath that’ll continue into the night.

For those heading to the Humboldt Broncos home opener, expect to encounter some rain with embedded thunderstorms and locally heavy downpours on your way out with temperatures in double digits, but gradually slipping into single digits during the evening.

Thursday-Friday

The snow zone is likely to advance into parts of western Saskatchewan, including the Meadow Lake, Lloydminster and possible even North Battleford areas early Thursday as cold air wraps in.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around the Saskatoon area with a slight chance of showers on Thursday, a better risk of rain Thursday night and into early Friday before some sunshine may move in later in the day.

Daytime highs will bump back from the low teens Thursday toward single digits on Friday with a morning low edging closer to the freezing mark to end the week.

Weekend outlook

A wet weekend is becoming increasingly likely with system swinging by to the south of the area expected to bring rain both Saturday and Sunday with cool afternoon highs around 9 to 11 C.

Buffalo Pound Provincial Park was the setting for Terry Bauer to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for Sept. 11:

