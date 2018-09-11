‘Scared and in shock’: Winnipeg woman recalls terrifying cab experience

A Winnipeg woman is speaking out after she said she was threatened and harrassed by a Unicity Taxi cab driver Saturday.

Emily Wyman said she grabbed a cab from her St. Vital home and was headed to Osborne Village when she claims the cab driver said he would turn off the meter if Wyman gave him $20 cash to pay for the ride.

Wyman said she refused, and as the cab got to St. Mary’s Road, the driver stopped the car in the middle of the street and told her to give him money or get out of the car.

Again, Wyman refused and threatened to call police if he didn’t pull the car over to the side of the road. The driver did eventually pull over, at which time he demanded Wyman pay for the ride up to that point, she said.

Wyman said she ran for it and yelled at a group of people for help before the driver took off.

“I was left standing scared and in shock in a completely unfamiliar part of the city,” Wyman told Global News.

She said she has filed a complaint with Unicity.

“I don’t know if I will ever feel safe taking another taxi. This guy is still out there driving a Unicity taxi, and to me that says taking a taxi is not safe,” said Wyman.

Global News has reached out to Unicity Taxi for comment.

