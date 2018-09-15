‘This trip to them is everything’: Winnipeg golf event raises funds to change lives

An upcoming golf tournament put on by Dreams Take Flight is hoping to give kids a trip of a lifetime.

The group made up of volunteers has helped send children who are physically, mentally, or socially challenged, to Disney World in Florida for 25-years.

“It’s a one-day magical trip to Disney World in Florida. Air Canada supplies the plane. We pay for the fuel, admission to the park for a day, and a special gift for the kids to come home with,” said Bev Watson, president of Dreams Take Flight.

“A lot of these children are facing many challenges in life. This trip to them is everything,” Watson added.

Watson said the trip offers a lot of first time experiences for the kids.

“Some have never been on a plane before or even been far out of the city. To fly four hours to the Magic Kingdom is life changing.”

“We’ve had kids who took part and came back who are now working many different professions because they never thought they would have a chance to do things like this” she added.

Watson said it provides a lasting impact.

“They come back to school with a renewed energy. They like the work, they want to make plans for their future,” Watson said.

The group uses events like a golf tournament on Sept. 17 to raise funds to make the trip possible.

It takes place at the Southwood Golf and Country Club. Registration is still open for both teams and individuals to take part.

More information can be found on Dreams Take Flight website.

