Robbie Williams, ‘X Factor’ judge, criticized for asking transgender contestant’s ‘birth name’

X Factor judge Robbie Williams is under fire from viewers for his “inappropriate” question, when he asked transgender contestant Felix Shepherd what his name had been before he had transitioned.

Shepherd took the stage on Saturday evening to perform a rendition of Kodaline’s All I Want but the interaction between the pair before the performance had many people talking on social media.

“I’m here to prove people that I’m more than just a transgender guy and we can be kind of overlooked, I suppose,” Shepherd said to the judges. “I’m just an everyday kind of person.”

“So, when you were born, what was your name?” Williams asked.

“My name was Emily,” Shepherd responded.

“So when did you know you were Felix?” Williams asked.

Shepherd explained he knew around the age of 14 or 15.

Some viewers were offended by the judge making the contestant reveal his birth name — also known as “deadnaming,” which is the act of referring to a transgender person’s birth name instead of their chosen name.

#XFactor okay so Felix is lovely and I'm really proud to see another trans person on the TV, but has No-one told Robbie Williams it's considered pretty darn rude to ask someone's birth name? That's quite an on-the-spot situation to be put in, having to explain oneself. — Alexandra (@alex_staddon) September 8, 2018

Y I K E S my mum is watching xfactor and Robbie Williams straight up asked a trans person his dead name, which is in no way okay or appropriate, hope felix is okay :( — jay ✨ (@bultaoreunjay) September 8, 2018

#XFactor felixs deadname did not even NEED to be mentioned. Robbie should NOT have asked that. I never watch x factor and i ofc coincidentally tune in when robbie williams asks a trans persons deadname…. Well felix was amazing tho!!! — ︽✵︽ Billie ︽✵︽ (@Coal_hill_quill) September 8, 2018

not to be That girl but robbie williams should NOT have asked felix his deadname. #xfactor — han | march 2nd (@faeriedaisies) September 8, 2018

Robbie Williams forcing a trans man to dead name himself on X Factor is it.

ugh. I hope they're more sensitive to Felix going forward and that Robbie apologises to him. — Holly (@holski_beat) September 8, 2018

Can’t believe @robbiewilliams just asked Felix Shepard his Deadname so Ignorant #XFactorUK — Rae Smyth (@RaeOfSunshine58) September 8, 2018

Shepherd also took to social media to discuss the situation. He said he was “in no way offended by Robbie’s question.”

“I just wanted to say that I was in no way offended by Robbie’s question but, I do realise everyone is different!” Shepherd tweeted on Sunday. “Thanks for all the support,” he wrote in a tweet after the episode aired.

I just wanted to say that I was in no way offended by Robbie’s question but, I do realise everyone is different!

Thanks for all the support 💜 — Felix Shepherd (@felixjshepherd) September 9, 2018

The 20-year-old singer also spoke about the situation, saying “I wasn’t offended by anything he said, so that’s the most important thing.”

He continued: “I do feel people are entitled and would feel different ways about it. It wasn’t shown that he did actually ask me beforehand if it was OK, but they didn’t show that on the TV.”

Williams has not addressed the exchange publicly since the episode aired.