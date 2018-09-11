Canada
September 11, 2018 10:33 am

Guelph police looking for man who offered children rides

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police said they received a report of a man offering children rides Sunday night in the east end of the city.

Guelph Police / File
A A

Guelph police say they want to speak to a man who reportedly approached children Sunday night and offered them a ride in the east end of the city.

It happened in the area of Summit Ridge Drive and Starwood Drive at around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the man stopped his pickup truck and offered a ride home to some children.

READ MORE: Guelph police arrest man sleeping in stolen vehicle

He is described as white, clean shaven, blue or green eyes, wearing a black and red baseball cap with a grey sweater.

The truck is described as a big pickup that is black or purple.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7186. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph children rides
Guelph crime
Guelph man offered children rides
Guelph Police
starwood drive guelph
summit ridge drive guelph

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News