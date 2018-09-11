Guelph police looking for man who offered children rides

Guelph police say they want to speak to a man who reportedly approached children Sunday night and offered them a ride in the east end of the city.

It happened in the area of Summit Ridge Drive and Starwood Drive at around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the man stopped his pickup truck and offered a ride home to some children.

READ MORE: Guelph police arrest man sleeping in stolen vehicle

He is described as white, clean shaven, blue or green eyes, wearing a black and red baseball cap with a grey sweater.

The truck is described as a big pickup that is black or purple.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7186. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.