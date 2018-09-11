“Long live Garbage Hill. Our Hollywood mountain on the prairies. I’m with Winnipeggers who want the Garbage Hill sign back provided City processes are respected,” he tweeted.
‘Long live Garbage Hill’: Mayor Bowman wants to see sign return
A day after a white wooden sign proclaiming ‘GARBAGE HILL’ was staked into the hill at Westview Park and then promptly removed, Mayor Brian Bowman says he is all for putting up a new sign.
The sign was put up by a mysterious artist sometime over the weekend. Winnipeggers were delighted with the Hollywood-esque sign, posting pictures of themselves on social media with it.
However, a city crew quickly took the sign down at about 3 p.m. Monday.
“The City was made aware of the sign, which was not installed with the City’s approval,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to Global News.
The outcry on social media was loud.
