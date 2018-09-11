Mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat urges John Tory to come clean on knowledge of council cuts

Toronto mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat is urging Mayor John Tory to come clean on discussions he had with Ontario Premier Doug Ford to cut the size of city council by nearly half months before a municipal election.

The former chief planner for Toronto issued a statement on Tuesday with questions the current mayor should answer to “clear the air.”

“Did John Tory have any discussions with Premier Ford, or past leaders of his party, including Patrick Brown, about expanding his powers or cutting the size of council in the last year?” Keesmaat states. “If so, what was the nature of those discussions?”

READ MORE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford plans to invoke notwithstanding clause. Here’s what you need to know

Tory had stated publicly that he had a discussion with the premier “in passing” about reducing the size of council but that he didn’t “take it seriously” at the time.

“It’s time for John Tory to clear the air and open the files on this one – will he release any and all text messages, emails, notebooks, direct messages, phone logs, or other forms of communication between himself or the mayor’s staff and Premier Ford, Patrick Brown, or their staff in the last year?” the statement reads.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ruled on Monday that Bill 5, the Better Local Government Act which was passed last month and slashes the size of council from 47 to 25 seats, was unconstitutional.

READ MORE: Doug Ford to invoke notwithstanding clause to override Toronto council cut ruling

Following the ruling, Ford said his government will invoke the notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to move ahead with the legislation.

VIDEO: Jennifer Keesmaat says Doug Ford’s suspension of Charter of Rights is ‘completely unacceptable’

In a press conference on Monday, the premier said Tory “says one thing behind closed doors and then says something totally different in front of the cameras.”

“Premier Ford levelled a serious claim at John Tory yesterday. Given the serious turn of events, it’s time for John Tory to clear the air,” Keesmaat said.

READ MORE: Toronto mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat unveils new road safety plan

“Does John Tory have an understanding with his former party or not? The premier seems to think so.”

A recent Forum Research poll suggests two-thirds (65 per cent) of decided and leaning voters would support Tory compared to a third (35 per cent) for Kessmaat.

Voters are scheduled to head to the polls on Oct. 22.

It was concerning to hear Premier Ford say yesterday that John Tory “says one thing behind closed doors and then says something totally different in front of the cameras.” I have some questions for John Tory: https://t.co/rJaJ9iPBcV #topoli #onpoli — Jennifer Keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) September 11, 2018