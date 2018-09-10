Cyclist in hospital after collision involving minivan in Toronto’s east end
Officials say a female cyclist has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a collision involving a minivan in Scarborough Monday evening.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue just before 8 p.m.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Collision reconstruction investigators were called in to look into the circumstances leading up to the collision and gather evidence.
McNicoll Avenue was closed between Middlefield and Tiffield roads for the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.