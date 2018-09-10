Cyclist in hospital after collision involving minivan in Toronto’s east end

Officials say a female cyclist has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a collision involving a minivan in Scarborough Monday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue just before 8 p.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Collision reconstruction investigators were called in to look into the circumstances leading up to the collision and gather evidence.

McNicoll Avenue was closed between Middlefield and Tiffield roads for the investigation.

A bicyclist is in hospital with very serious injuries from a collision with a minivan at the intersection of Middlefield and McNicoll in Scarborough. Area is closed as @TrafficServices investigates. pic.twitter.com/l4eobFzIZx — phil p (@canuckcam) September 11, 2018

Road closures: E/B & W/B McNicoll between Tiffield & Middlefiield. Expect delays ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2018