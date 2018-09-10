Russ Wyatt
September 10, 2018 6:41 pm
Updated: September 10, 2018 6:46 pm

Transcona councillor confirms he will not run in October election

By Online Producer  Global News

Coun. Russ Wyatt said Monday he would not be entering the Oct. 24 election.

File / Global News
It is official.

Russ Wyatt will not run in the civic election Oct. 24.

After weeks of speculation that the councillor would not seek re-election since he was charged with sexual assault, Wyatt confirmed his decision Monday.

In a text to Global New’s Lauren McNabb, Wyatt said he would not be seeking a position as councillor, or anything else.

Wyatt was charged with sexual assault July 11. Prior to the charges being laid, Wyatt had hinted he would run for mayor.

Wyatt was first elected as city councillor in 2002.

