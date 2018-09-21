Old Radio
September 21, 2018 12:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows September 21 & 22

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A A

Friday, Sep. 21:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Light Ep. 117; Calling All Cars – You Can’t Kill A Cop
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Alexanders Ragtime Band; Bickersons – Breakfast
Hour 3: Dragnet – 16 Jewel Thieves; Jack Benny – Wings of the Hawk
Hour 4: Bickersons – John’s New Fishing Pole; Barry Craig – The Redhead

Saturday, Sep. 22:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Address Unknown Ep. 75; FBI in Peace and War – Room for Improvement
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Death Laugh; Fibber McGee & Molly – Hot Water Shortage
Hour 3: Daymon Runyon Theater – What, No Brother?; Burns & Hallen – Cesar Romero Steals Bill’s Girl
Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Basketball Trip; Box 13 – Death is No Joke
Hour 5: Dark Fantasy – Curse of the Neanderthal; The Line Up – Carhop Killed in Underpass

View link »

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News