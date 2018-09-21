Those Old Radio Shows September 21 & 22
Friday, Sep. 21:
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Light Ep. 117; Calling All Cars – You Can’t Kill A Cop
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Alexanders Ragtime Band; Bickersons – Breakfast
Hour 3: Dragnet – 16 Jewel Thieves; Jack Benny – Wings of the Hawk
Hour 4: Bickersons – John’s New Fishing Pole; Barry Craig – The Redhead
Saturday, Sep. 22:
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Address Unknown Ep. 75; FBI in Peace and War – Room for Improvement
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Death Laugh; Fibber McGee & Molly – Hot Water Shortage
Hour 3: Daymon Runyon Theater – What, No Brother?; Burns & Hallen – Cesar Romero Steals Bill’s Girl
Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Basketball Trip; Box 13 – Death is No Joke
Hour 5: Dark Fantasy – Curse of the Neanderthal; The Line Up – Carhop Killed in Underpass
