World and Olympic skating champ helps open Kingston Skating Academy

The newly formed Kingston Skating Academy had a special guest over the weekend.

Dropping by the W.J.Henderson Arena in Amherstview was Kaetlyn Osmond, the 2018 Olympic bronze medalist and current world figure skating champion.

“I just love doing seminars and helping young skaters,” said the 22-year old from Marystown, N.L.

“I’ve already accomplished more than I set for. I just love being on the ice and the competitions are a bonus. Words can’t describe how it feels to be a world and Olympic champion,” Osmond said.

The Kingston Skating Academy is a privately owned club formed by longtime coach Sharon Nixon. She called in some favours to have Osmond be a part of her grand opening.

“The skaters were thrilled to have Kaetlyn and Trennt Michaud be a part of this special day,” said Nixon.

Michaud is from Belleville and — with his skating partner Evelyn Walsh — was the 2017 Canadian junior pairs champion. He and Osmond are currently in a relationship.

“My students have been talking about this for weeks,” added Nixon. What a way to kick start the new skating season.”

Osmond won’t be defending her global title at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships next March in Saitama, Japan.

She’s decided to take a year off and join her friends on the Skate Canada tour.

“I love show business and I love skating. This way I get the best of both worlds,” added the three-time Canadian champion.

“We will be travelling across Canada doing 30 shows from Abbotsford, B.C. to St.John’s, Newfoundland/ I’m very excited and can’t wait for the tour to begin.