Trying to grow pot at home in Manitoba? You’ll face a $2,500 fine

The Manitoba government has set out fines of up to $2,500 for people who break the rules regulating cannabis consumption

Once recreational use of the drug is legalized, people who smoke pot in a provincial park or campsite will face a fine of $672, including fees and surcharges.

The fines for supplying cannabis to a minor, selling it without authorization or growing it at home will be $2,542.

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government has fought federal calls to allow marijuana users to grow small amounts at home.

Premier Brian Pallister has said banning homegrown cannabis will better protect both users and non-users.

Recreational use of cannabis is to be legal as of Oct. 17.

