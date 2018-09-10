Guelph police arrest man sleeping in stolen vehicle

Guelph police say a 22-year-old man is facing several charges after he was found sleeping in a stolen minivan on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a business on Scottsdale Drive at around 10:30 p.m. where the man was asleep at the wheel.

Matthew Hanson was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

Police said they searched the van and found a switchblade, a baton, bear spray, brass knuckles along with substances believed to be marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and LSD.

Combined the drugs have a street value of about $8,220, police say.

Police also charged Hanson with breaching his probation, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of a controlled substance and trafficking.