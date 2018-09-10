Canada
September 10, 2018 1:10 pm

Man dies in ATV rollover near Olds, Alta.

By Online journalist  Global News

A man was killed in an ATV rollover near Bowden, Alta on Sept. 10, 2018.

A man is dead after his ATV rolled over east of Bowden, near Olds, Alta., on Sunday.

RCMP said they were called for reports of a rollover on some private land around 7 p.m.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was operating the vehicle near a wooded area of his property when it rolled-over on a small embankment, police said.

“The driver became trapped under the quad and died of his injuries,” police said in a news release Monday. “Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.”

The name of the man has not been released and police said RCMP Victim Services have been requested.

Bowden is about 95 kilometres north of Calgary, Alta.

