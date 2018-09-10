Carbon tax court challenge and economic supercluster announcements on New Brunswick campaign trail

The New Brunswick election saw the Tories touch on the issue of a federal carbon tax while the Liberals announced a new economic initiative.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs says New Brunswickers can’t afford to pay 12 cents more a litre at the pumps, or more for necessities like heat and groceries.

Higgs says he’s committed to joining other provinces, including Saskatchewan and Ontario, to stop the federal carbon tax through a court challenge.

He says if Liberal Leader Brian Gallant was really serious about fighting the carbon tax, he would do the same.

Gallant has proposed redirecting a portion of existing gas taxes to a climate fund, but the federal government has yet to say if they’d approve it.

Higgs says leadership means standing up for the province, even if it means standing up to the prime minister.

Meanwhile in Fredericton, Gallant says that if his party is re-elected, the Liberals will help create at least three economic “superclusters” in the province.

Gallant made the announcement in Fredericton, saying there is already a supercluster for the growing cybersecurity sector.

He says the government will work with partners in academia, the private sector and non-profits to grow the economy.

Gallant says developing superclusters will help create jobs and increase productivity.

He says other superclusters could be formed around maple syrup, blueberries or cannabis.

Gallant did not have the cost for the promise, but says some of the money could come from existing programs such as the strategic infrastructure initiative. New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative leader says that if he’s elected premier, his government will introduce a carbon plan, not a carbon tax.

— With files from The Canadian Press