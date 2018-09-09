Walkway at Halifax Public Gardens officially named for Queen Elizabeth II

A ceremony was held at the Public Gardens Sunday afternoon to name the walkway leading up to the Victoria Jubilee Fountain after Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2015, the Queen surpassed her great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, as the Commonwealth’s longest-reigning monarch.

Judith Cabrita with the Friends of the Public Gardens society said the milestone was worth honouring, and naming something in the gardens after the Queen was fitting.

“It was to recognize her long reign and her devotion to Canada,” said Cabrita.

Flowers around the fountain are planted in the shape of the letter “E” to further honour the Queen.

