Canada
September 9, 2018 4:08 pm

Search underway for German pop singer who went overboard from cruise ship off Newfoundland

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE - In this March 24, 2010 file photo, German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck poses into the camera in Wiesbaden, Germany. A cruise line says German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing off the coast of Canada after going overboard from one of its ships.

Dirk Fellinghauer/dpa via AP
A cruise line says German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea after going overboard from one of its ships off the coast of Canada.

Aida Cruises told The Associated Press in an email that Kueblboeck went overboard from the cruise ship AIDAluna early Sunday.

Aida says the ship was stopped and returned to the spot off the coast of Newfoundland where the 33-year-old was believed to have entered the water.

Kueblboeck achieved short-lived fame in 2003 as a contestant on the national talent show “Germany Seeks the Superstar.”

The company says an “intensive search” is underway in co-operation with Canada’s coast guard.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

