Canada
September 9, 2018 3:15 pm

New Brunswick Liberals promise two new provincial parks if re-elected

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant talks with reporters as the Canadian premiers meet in St. Andrews, N.B. on July 19, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant says his government would create two new provincial parks and increase the province’s protected areas if his party is re-elected, one of many promises made ahead of the Sept. 24 election.

Gallant says creating two new parks – bringing New Brunswick’s number of provincial parks up to 26 – will enhance the province’s tourism industry and create more recreational opportunities for families.

He did not say where he wants to see the new parks, but says the process to select them will involve consultations with First Nations communities, local governments and local service districts.

The government would also increase the amount of Crown lands designated as protected natural areas from eight per cent to 10 per cent by 2020, Gallant says.

As well, the party intends to grow conservation areas on Crown lands by 150,000 hectares over the next five years.

Gallant says the conservation areas, where many Acadian forest species exist, will be located near existing parks and protected areas when possible.

