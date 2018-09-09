Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Brossard

Brossard residents are being advised to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it as a boil water advisory has been issued for the city.

The advisory was issued Saturday and remained in place Sunday after lab results showed the presence of fecal coliform bacteria in the city’s aqueduct system.

City officials say it is a precautionary measure.

A notice posted on the city’s website says tap water can be used to wash dishes, but residents should make sure to dry them off before using.

Tap water can also be used to bathe or shower and to do laundry.

The city, however, recommends using a washcloth to clean infants and young children in order to prevent them from swallowing any water. Avoid allowing babies to put soaked objects in their mouths.

The advisory will remain in place until further notice.