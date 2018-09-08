Airdrie
Mayor for a Day winner organizes ‘Thank You’ event for Airdrie first responders

Cruise Jackson organized the first-ever first responders appreciation event in Airdrie.

First responders in Airdrie were celebrated on Saturday with the city’s first-ever “Thank You” event.

Dozens of people came out to city hall to show their appreciation for Airdrie paramedics, firefighters, bylaw officers and RCMP members.

After winning the Mayor for a Day challenge last summer, middle-schooler Cruise Jackson organized the appreciation event and said the day is about sending a message to those people who contribute in more ways than one.

“Thank you to bylaw, RCMP, fire and EMS,” he said.

“They definitely deserve a thank you. They do lots of stuff for our community.”

Families were also invited to write thank you cards to show their gratitude at the event which is a part of airdrieFEST.

“Everybody’s having fun. Everybody’s enjoying it,” Jackson said. “I mean, they get to go inside fire trucks and they get to go inside police cars and the ambulance.”

