Expect road closures, bus detours as Grand Prix Cycliste rolls into Montreal

The greatest riders on the planet are gathering in Montreal for the ninth edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste on Sunday.

The elite male cyclists will lap around 16 times on a 12.2-kilometre circuit through city streets and around Mount Royal for a total of 195.2 km — roughly five hours of racing.

While the race is thrilling to watch and draws cycling enthusiasts from far and wide, it does require some planning for commuters trying to get around the city.

Parc Avenue has been closed to traffic between des Pins and Mont Royal avenues since Friday at midnight and is only slated to re-open Sunday at midnight.

Various other street closures and parking restrictions will come into effect Saturday night.

The most affected borough is Outremont, with a complete list of road closures available on the borough website.

The Société de tranports de Montréal (STM) is also warning that the following bus routes have been modified due to the race:

For those hoping to catch some of the action, race time is set for 11 a.m. Sunday on Parc Avenue in front of Jeanne-Mance Park, with 15 Canadians on the official start list.