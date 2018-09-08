Body of drowning victim found in Lake Ontario near Balmy Beach Park: police

Toronto police say they have uncovered a body from Lake Ontario after a passerby spotted it in the water.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Balmy Beach Park and Nursewood Road at 12:56 p.m. on Saturday.
READ MORE: OPP probe student drowning at University of Toronto Survey Camp on Gull Lake in Minden
The spokesperson told Global News that Marine Rescue was called in and discovered the body of a man who had drowned.
Police said they do not believe the drowning to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.
WATCH: Advocate calls for swim lessons for all ages following Mississauga drowning
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.