Crime
September 8, 2018 3:27 pm

Body of drowning victim found in Lake Ontario near Balmy Beach Park: police

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say they have uncovered a body from Lake Ontario after a passerby spotted it in the water.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Balmy Beach Park and Nursewood Road at 12:56 p.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: OPP probe student drowning at University of Toronto Survey Camp on Gull Lake in Minden

The spokesperson told Global News that Marine Rescue was called in and discovered the body of a man who had drowned.

Police said they do not believe the drowning to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Advocate calls for swim lessons for all ages following Mississauga drowning

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Balmy Beach Park
Beaches
Body Recovered
Drowning
Lake Ontario
man drowns
marine rescue
news
Nursewood Road
Ontario
The Beaches
Toronto
Toronto Police Services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News