Body of drowning victim found in Lake Ontario near Balmy Beach Park: police

Toronto police say they have uncovered a body from Lake Ontario after a passerby spotted it in the water.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Balmy Beach Park and Nursewood Road at 12:56 p.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: OPP probe student drowning at University of Toronto Survey Camp on Gull Lake in Minden

The spokesperson told Global News that Marine Rescue was called in and discovered the body of a man who had drowned.

Police said they do not believe the drowning to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

Update: Victim was a male, at this point it seems there is nothing suspicious regarding this drowning. The investigation continues, ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 8, 2018

Marine Rescue: Reports of a possible body in the water near Balmy Beech Park & Nursewood area. NOT confirmed yet we are investigating. I will update as soon as I learn more. #GO1664665 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 8, 2018

WATCH: Advocate calls for swim lessons for all ages following Mississauga drowning