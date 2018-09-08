Wildfire smoke pollutes Okanagan but cooler weather could help fire fight

Wildfire smoke continued to pollute the Okanagan Valley and create health risks on Friday.

The air quality index measured at four out of ten into the evening, which is a moderate health risk.

Three large wildfires burning in the Similkameen, that cover an area of more than 30,000 hectares, are producing vast amounts of smoke, as is a fire in north-central Washington state.

The Cool Creek wildfire west of Keremeos is 12,685 hectares and is still classified as out of control.

It has been burning since being sparked by lightning Aug. 15.

“There was a limited initial response due to the fire burning in an isolated area with no priority values at risk and no opportunity for heavy equipment resources to be deployed,” a BC Wildfire Service incident update on the blaze published Friday said.

“Community members can still expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks. This is common with large wildfires and will continue until the region receives significant rainfall or snowfall. If smoke is seen coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern.”

Fire behaviour was vigorous, driven by winds, on Thursday night and Friday. It jumped control lines.

There are 106 personnel assigned to the Cool Creek wildfire.

Ten helicopters are assigned to wildfires in the area.

The Old Tom Creek wildfire, about seven kilometers west of Olalla, is being held at 1,130 hectares. It is burning on steep slopes, which is challenging for fire crews.

“Crews continued to work with the licensee to move timber along the road and build control lines,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

A crew of 69 personnel and heavy equipment are on site with air support available as needed.

The Old Tom Creek wildfire west of Keremeos is visible in the hills north of Highway 3.

“Motorists can expect to see fire activity through the evening hours as well as helicopters bucketing in the area during the day.”

The Snowy Mountain wildfire burning just south of Keremeos is 17,565 hectares and is said to be held.

Smoke can be expected from the large blazes for several more weeks, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Crews have built hand guards and used air support to strengthen control lines on the Snehumpton Creek flank of the Snowy Mountain fire.

The weather in the area of the Similkameen blazes is expected to change into next week.

“The trough will have rotated out of the region on Saturday, leaving a weak ridge, and only a few lingering showers will remain,” the BC Wildfire Service said. “Temperatures will be in the teens with light southwest winds. Sunday will be similar with temperatures dropping one or two degrees. The next system will approach on Monday and showers will occur. Temperatures will again the in the low teens. Winds will be light to moderate southwest.”

The 20,200 hectare Crescent Mountain wildfire west of Twisp, WA, is also producing vast amounts of smoke that have pushed over the Canadian border into the Okanagan. More than 900 personnel are working on containing the blaze.