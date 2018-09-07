B.C. lifts campfire bans for most of province

A ban prohibiting campfires has been lifted for some regions of British Columbia, but not all parts.

With cooler weather now washing over B.C., the provincial government said the campfire ban was fully rescinded on Friday at noon for the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Cariboo Fire Centre and the Prince George Fire Centre. However, for the Coastal Fire Centre, the Southeast Fire Centre and Northwest Fire Centre, the campfire ban was only partially rescinded.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has provided detailed information for each fire centre.

Cariboo Fire Centre

Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed throughout the jurisdiction. However, the following activities remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre:

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation

stubble or grass burning of any size

the use of tiki torches

the use of chimineas

the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

the use of sky lanterns

the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for target practice)

Coastal Fire Centre

Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed on Haida Gwaii. However, campfires are still prohibited elsewhere in the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, except in the ‘fog zone’ on Vancouver Island. A map showing the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/XpkK30lIAba

The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, except in the fog zone on Vancouver Island:

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation

stubble or grass burning of any size

the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

the use of sky lanterns

the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

Chimineas, tiki torches, stoves and portable campfire devices that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved can be used only in the fog zone and on Haida Gwaii.

Kamloops Fire Centre

Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed throughout the jurisdiction. However, the following activities remain prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre:

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation

the use of tiki torches

the use of sky lanterns

the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

Northwest Fire Centre

Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed throughout the Cassiar Fire Zone and Skeena Fire Zone, and in the northern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone. However, campfires are still prohibited elsewhere in the Northwest Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. A map showing the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/nNsl30lJ98F

The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Northwest Fire Centre:

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation

In the Nadina Fire Zone and the southern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone, campfires and the following activities remain prohibited:

the use of tiki torches

the use of chimineas

the use of outdoor stoves and portable campfire apparatus that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved, or if the flame is longer than 15 centimetres

the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

the use of sky lanterns

the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

Prince George Fire Centre

Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed throughout the jurisdiction. However, the following activities remain prohibited throughout the Prince George Fire Centre:

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation

the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

the use of sky lanterns

the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

Southeast Fire Centre

Effective at noon (PT) on Sept. 7, campfires will be permitted in the Columbia Fire Zone. However, the campfire prohibition will remain in effect in the Boundary, Cranbrook, Invermere, Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones. A map showing the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/9t1k30fiVpT

The following activities also remain prohibited within the Boundary, Arrow, Kootenay Lake, Invermere and Cranbrook Fire Zones:

the use of tiki torches

the use of chimineas

the use of outdoor stoves and portable campfire apparatus that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved, or if the flame is longer than 15 centimetres

The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre:

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation

stubble or grass burning of any size

the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

the use of sky lanterns

the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)