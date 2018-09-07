B.C. lifts campfire bans for most of province

A ban prohibiting campfires has been lifted for some regions of British Columbia, but not all parts.
With cooler weather now washing over B.C., the provincial government said the campfire ban was fully rescinded on Friday at noon for the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Cariboo Fire Centre and the Prince George Fire Centre. However, for the Coastal Fire Centre, the Southeast Fire Centre and Northwest Fire Centre, the campfire ban was only partially rescinded.
The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has provided detailed information for each fire centre.
Cariboo Fire Centre
Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed throughout the jurisdiction. However, the following activities remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre:
Coastal Fire Centre
Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed on Haida Gwaii. However, campfires are still prohibited elsewhere in the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, except in the ‘fog zone’ on Vancouver Island. A map showing the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/XpkK30lIAba
The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, except in the fog zone on Vancouver Island:
Kamloops Fire Centre
Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed throughout the jurisdiction. However, the following activities remain prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre:
Northwest Fire Centre
Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed throughout the Cassiar Fire Zone and Skeena Fire Zone, and in the northern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone. However, campfires are still prohibited elsewhere in the Northwest Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. A map showing the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/nNsl30lJ98F
The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Northwest Fire Centre:
In the Nadina Fire Zone and the southern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone, campfires and the following activities remain prohibited:
Prince George Fire Centre
Effective at noon on Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed throughout the jurisdiction. However, the following activities remain prohibited throughout the Prince George Fire Centre:
Southeast Fire Centre
Effective at noon (PT) on Sept. 7, campfires will be permitted in the Columbia Fire Zone. However, the campfire prohibition will remain in effect in the Boundary, Cranbrook, Invermere, Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones. A map showing the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/9t1k30fiVpT
The following activities also remain prohibited within the Boundary, Arrow, Kootenay Lake, Invermere and Cranbrook Fire Zones:
The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre:
