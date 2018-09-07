Bike repair stations make their debut at the University of Lethbridge

Installed just a few weeks ago, two new bike repair stations have popped up at the University of Lethbridge.

“We wanted students to be able to have the opportunity to bike to campus and have the support,” said Cara Lamontagne, manager of campus mobility services at the university. “If something was to happen to their bike, and their brakes went, or their tires went flat, we wanted to be able to support them to get home.”

Both kiosks feature an air pump and bike repair station equipped with tools to help tune up your two wheels.

As a bonus, the stations also have an interactive tutorial feature.

“[There] is a QR code [Quick Response Code], so anyone with a smartphone is able to click on here and it’s going to bring up six different repairs, so basic repairs that a bike would need,” LaMontagne noted. “They’re going to be able to be shown how to use the equipment.”

WATCH: Large collection of bikes at Calgary landfill creates conversation

Cyclists on campus appear to welcome the idea.

“I’m really happy that they’re promoting the active transport,” Katie Taylor said. “We already have a parking problem, so now it’s sweet that they’re trying to help us out. Because if my bike broke, I don’t know what I would do.”

“I don’t have my own bike pump, so it’s handy having anything I need to fix my bike and to pump up my tires,” Graham Forrester said. “It’s a great idea, you know, promotes biking to school and it’s a good, cheap, healthy option.”

Some students who ride to campus think it could entice more people to do so as well.

“I think if they had the equipment here you might be more likely,” Jason Kotlewski said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if more people did.”

“I hope that everyone does use it and takes the initiative and to see that the university is promoting biking on campus,” LaMontagne said. “We do want to see different means of transport and we want to show our support to them.”

The stations are located in parking lot E and near the bus loop.

The university is also hoping to add more bike lanes around campus to help cyclists get around safely.