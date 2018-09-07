Stage at The Forks renamed CN Stage and Field

Railway company CN has paid $750,000 to secure the naming rights for the stage at The Forks.

Starting immediately, the former Scotiabank Stage will now be known as CN Stage and Field.

“With over 130 years of railway history at The Forks, and almost 40 trains travelling through here every day, it is exciting to welcome CN as a partner to continue to make history at the site,” said Paul Jordan, CEO, The Forks.

“We look forward to working with CN to provide more programming at the stage and to continue to be a meeting place for Winnipeggers, Manitobans and beyond.”

The Forks began as a railway hub in the middle of the city before its gradual transformation over the past several decades. Now considered Winnipeg’s most prominent meeting space, The Forks provides free entertainment on the stage year-round.

The announcement took place Friday morning.