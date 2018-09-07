Horse infected with Eastern equine encephalitis found in Hamilton

There’s another reason to cover up and wear bug spray: the City of Hamilton on Friday confirmed its first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

A horse has tested positive for the virus, which is typically found in wild birds and transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

Generally, humans do not show symptoms when they are infected, according to public health. Yet in severe cases, EEE can progress into swelling of the brain, seizures or a coma. Lesser symptoms include the sudden onset of chills, fever and vomiting.

To date, there are no confirmed cases of human illness related to the virus in Hamilton.

Residents are being advised to use bug spray with DEET, wear long sleeves and pants in wooded areas, and remove any standing water on their property to prevent potential breeding sites.