Edmonton small business owner wins appeal to open deli in Forest Heights

A local pub owner has won her appeal with the city’s Subdivision and Development Appeal Board, and now has a permit to open a companion deli next door in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Earlier this summer, Katy Ingraham – who runs the successful neighbourhood pub Cartago – was battling the city on parking requirements.

She hoped to open a café and deli next to her pub in the mixed-use building at 106 Avenue and 82 Street. However, Ingraham was told her development permit was turned down because of insufficient parking.

With pub customers already parking along the residential streets, people who live in the area also raised concerns that another business would only add to the congestion.

Ingraham fought the original rejection of her development permit, on the basis that the development officer made his ruling on an out-of-date bylaw.

In a decision issued Friday, the city’s Subdivision and Development Appeal Board has allowed Ingraham to go ahead with her plans, despite the lack of parking.

Ingraham said she is committed to finding solutions to the on-street parking issue.

“We’re going to continue to bridge the gap with the community members that are unhappy with the volume and the safety concerns and really hold city administration and transportation’s feet to the fire to make sure that those things are sorted out as well for the community,” she said Friday.

“One of the first people that called me this morning was one of the ‘opposition.’ They don’t like being called the opposition because they’re not opposed to the project, they’re just opposed to the safety concerns. He called to congratulate me but then also to say, ‘let’s continue to work together to make sure that this is a safe and vibrant corner.'”

The business owner said her other priority now is to move ahead on construction of the deli.

