Third annual Okanagan Dream Rally raises $425K for charity

Last month’s 2018 Okanagan Dream Rally proved to be a fundraising success.

The one-day event took place on Sunday, August 26th, and saw children with health challenges enjoy there-and-back rides from Kelowna to Penticton in luxury vehicles or supercars. This year’s event raised $425,000.

Since the inception of the August Family Foundation in 2014, the foundation has raised $827,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, Autism Okanagan, KidSport, and now Ronald McDonald House B.C./Yukon.

“We had a goal to raise $500,000 for Ronald McDonald House from 2018-2020 and we are unbelievably excited to be nearly at our goal within the first year,” said Matt August.

Ronald McDonald House B.C. and Yukon is a home-away-from-home for families of individuals who need to travel for hospital care. The house serves more than 2,000 families each year and more than 30 per cent of residents were from the Okanagan in 2017.

“I am fortunate enough to participate in several children’s charity events annually and this rally is always the highlight of our year,” said Brent Marshall, driver and sponsor. “The largest, most successful charity event I know of, and to see the joy of these children is truly priceless.”