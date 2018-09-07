Smoke rolling into Manitoba again
A A
Wildfires near Nopiming Provincial Park and Woodland Park have created smoke in the air in Winnipeg and surrounding areas.
The North East winds are expected to continue, which will make the smoke stick around on Friday.
Environment Canada says they don’t expect to release an air quality statement.
Winds are expected to come from the South on Saturday, which will push the smoke out of the area.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.