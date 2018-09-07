smoke in the air
September 7, 2018 8:41 am

Smoke rolling into Manitoba again

By Writer/Producer  Global News

The sunrise over the city is accompanied by wildfire smoke Friday morning.

Global News
A A

Wildfires near Nopiming Provincial Park and Woodland Park have created smoke in the air in Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

The North East winds are expected to continue, which will make the smoke stick around on Friday.

Environment Canada says they don’t expect to release an air quality statement.

Winds are expected to come from the South on Saturday, which will push the smoke out of the area.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Quality
enviorment canada
nopiming park
smoke in the air
Wildfires
woodland park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News