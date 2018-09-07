Fairfield Manor East residents ordered to evacuate

Kingston Fire and Rescue posted a notice early Friday morning ordering all residents of Fairfield Manor East Retirement Residence to vacate the premises.

The site has been declared unsafe, especially for the vulnerable persons who reside there.

This comes just days after the west location received the same notice.

Kingston Fire and Rescue officials say there have been many opportunities given to remedy the situation.

“We have extraordinary efforts to work with the buildings’ owner to ensure the safety for those vulnerable residents without success,” says Deputy Chief Kevin Donaldson.

Donaldson adds that the responsibility to comply with the Ontario Fire Code falls on the owner.

A release from the City of Kingston on Thursday night says approximately 23 residents live in the east location.

Fire and Rescue officials will remain on site until the South East Local Health Integration Network can relocate all of the residents.

The LHIN was also involved in finding other living arrangements for all nine residents from the west location.

On Friday afternoon, Kingston Fire and Rescue received permission from the Ontario Fire Marshal to close both Fairfield Manor locations. Once the owner complies with all fire code violations, they can reopen, says Donaldson.