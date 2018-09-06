Education
University of Saskatchewan student numbers up 3% this fall

Both international and Indigenous student enrolment increased as of the first day of University of Saskatchewan classes.

Enrolment at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) was up three per cent compared to the first day of classes last year.

There were 21,318 students registered for the fall term starting on Wednesday.

This included 2,368 international students from 107 countries, up 5.9 per cent compared to last year. Indigenous student enrolment also rose 11.3 per cent to 2,672.

Alison Pickrell, assistant vice-provost of strategic enrolment management at U of S, anticipates the total enrolment for the academic year to exceed 25,000 students when announced in June 2019.

She is part of a team tasked with identifying strategic growth opportunities to increase the annual U of S enrolment to 28,000 by 2025.

“This enrolment growth is something we have planned for, and I’m very happy with our progress,” Pickrell said in a press release.

“A number of our colleges have strategically increased seats, including the college of kinesiology, the college of engineering and the Edwards School of Business.”

