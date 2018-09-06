Gaels kicker Nick Liberatore plays a big part in the team’s success

It is only week three in the Ontario University football season, but the Queen’s Gaels are calling Saturday’s game against Toronto a must-win situation.

“It means everything for us,” said the team’s punter/place-kicker, Nick Liberatore.

After last week’s lopsided loss to Wilfred Laurier 44-18, the Gaels need to redeem themselves and plan to do so against the Varsity Blues.

“We need to win,” added Liberatore.

“We’ve got some big games coming up against some good clubs, so we can’t afford to drop this one.”

Liberatore has been rock solid for the Tricolour. The third-year Arts & Science student from Dartmouth, N.S., leads the OUA in punting with a 42-yard average. He’s also been perfect on field goals and converts.

Queen’s Head coach Pat Sheahan says Liberatore plays a huge rule in the team’s success. Field position is a big factor in the Canadian game and Liberatore’s kicking gives his club a huge advantage.

“I didn’t have a very good year in 2017 and I took that personally,” said Liberatore, who missed a couple of games with a broken bone in his foot.

“I worked hard during the off-season in the gym … working on my technique because I know I need to be better. I’m off to a good start this year and helping the team win is what it’s all about. I just focus during practice and in games and when my name gets called, I go out and do my best.”

The Gaels are 1-1 on the season. The Varsity Blues are 0-1.

Game time at George Richardson Memorial Stadium in Kingston on Saturday is 1 p.m.