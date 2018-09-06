Two upbound lanes on Claremont Access closed for repaving

Two upbound lanes on the Claremont Access have been closed as Hamilton Public Works crews complete repaving work.
City officials say the lanes will be off-limits until Friday evening.
Two downbound lanes remain open, but the city says motorists travelling in the area should expect delays.
The City of Hamilton is also thanking residents for their patience as workers complete the repairs.
