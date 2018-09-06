Traffic
September 6, 2018 5:58 pm

Two upbound lanes on Claremont Access closed for repaving

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The upbound Claremont Access is off-limits as the City of Hamilton conducts repaving work.

File / Global News
A A

Two upbound lanes on the Claremont Access have been closed as Hamilton Public Works crews complete repaving work.

City officials say the lanes will be off-limits until Friday evening.

Two downbound lanes remain open, but the city says motorists travelling in the area should expect delays.

The City of Hamilton is also thanking residents for their patience as workers complete the repairs.

READ MORE: 3 injured, 2 critically, during daytime shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Hamilton
Claremont Access
Hamilton
Hamilton traffic
repaving work
road closure
Rush Hour Traffic
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News