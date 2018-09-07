Flooding delays renovations of Kingston Frontenac Public Library main branch

The intense rainfall that hit the Kingston region in mid-August has claimed another victim.

The main branch of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library on Johnston Street is under renovation and when the rain hit, the lower floor of the building was flooded.

Much of the sidewalk at the west end of the building has been torn up in the renovations.

Rob Crothers, renovation project manager, says rising water levels during the storm found their way into the below-street-level basement.

“It found every leak it could to get in and we did have one communications conduit going through the wall that was under water, so it was just pouring in like a fire hose.”

New insulation and drywall has had to be cut away and needs to be replaced. Rain also got past boarded up windows on the second floor of the library, soaking the newly laid carpet.

Crothers says they are currently determining if the water-logged carpets can be salvaged.

“You can see we’ve got the carpet half removed. The water came in through the partially opened windows, soaked the carpet, and it is now waiting for an assessment.”

Rain also made its way in through a hole in the main branch’s chimney, potentially affecting the boiler. The pit at the bottom of the elevator shaft was also flooded.

Crothers says there was a sump pump there, but it wasn’t operating at the time.

“The float was turned off because, otherwise, the pump would burn itself out. We’ve got some insurance issues there.”

The cost of the damage is still being established but Crothers estimates it will be over $10,000.

The library was supposed to open in November after two previous delays but Crothers says that is now in question again.

“Now we’re not certain about that. We’ll know in about a week and a half.”

A temporary branch on Wellington Street is open during the renovations. The library has that building leased until the end of November.

A “For Lease” sign currently hangs in one of the windows, but the library may need an extension if the renovations aren’t complete by the November deadline.

Chief librarian Patricia Enright hopes the library won’t need another extension.

“We would have to work with our landlords to see if we would be able to extend it beyond that, but they have been very accommodating.”

The library’s main branch was originally scheduled to be open by last spring and while it may not be on time, Crothers says the renovation is still within its $13.8-million budget.