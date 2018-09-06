26-year-old Whitby man faces impaired-driving charges after early morning collision

A 26-year-old Whitby man was arrested early Thursday morning after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a traffic light and then tried to elude police.

Air1 was called in to assist in locating the driver after he fled the scene.

Tire tracks could be seen in the grass and on the sidewalk, leading to a dented traffic light post. An orange bag draped over a damaged fire hydrant.

That’s the aftermath of an early morning collision at the intersection of McQuay Boulevard and Bonacord Avenue in Whitby.

“When we got there, we noticed that the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a pole but the guy had taken off. Witnesses told us that he took off on foot, thankfully, we had Air1 up and it was able to locate him in a nearby backyard,” said Dave Selby of Durham Regional Police Service.

Police determined that alcohol was a factor.

Hassan Saeed, 26, has been charged with a number of offences including impaired care and control of a motor vehicle, fail to comply with recognizance, possession of a controlled substance and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“There were no injuries reported. Thankfully, it was just a single-vehicle collision — just him in the car,” said Selby.

The collision occurred right in front of The Apple Tree Preschool and Learning Centre.

Officials there say it could have been much worse if it had happened during the day.

“Fortunately, it was early, parents weren’t dropping off the children and the children weren’t here to witness this accident,” said Carol-Ann Burge of The Apple Tree Preschool and Learning Centre.

The Durham Regional Police Service continue to investigate the incident.

