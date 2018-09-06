UPDATE: Standoff on Adams Road in Kelowna ends

UPDATE:

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an industrial-area building in Kelowna this morning.

According to an eyewitness, a middle-aged man was holed up inside a commercial building/garage, one with an automotive roll-up style door. The eyewitness said police tried negotiating with him, but that didn’t work.

From there, the eyewitness said police fired either bean bags or rubber bullets at a door, breaking glass in an attempt to get him to come out. A dog was then sent in and the man did come out, with police shooting him with the same bean bags or rubber bullets, which subdued him. The man was then taken away in an ambulance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man has locked himself inside a commercial building in an industrial area of Kelowna, and police are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The incident is taking place along the 300-block of Adams Road, with police stating they were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Police added that specially trained officers are trying to communicate with the distraught man.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest 29-year-old who barricaded himself inside a Denny’s in Kamloops

“RCMP officers have established a perimeter around the commercial building,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“RCMP are asking the general public to avoid the area until such time as the situation is resolved, as temporary road closures have been put in place along Adams Road between Edwards Road and Sexsmith Road.”