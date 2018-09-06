Student enrolment at UBCO in Kelowna just shy of 10,000

It’s getting busier every year at UBC Okanagan, as witnessed by this year’s projected student numbers.

According to the university, nearly 10,000 students will be on campus this fall, winter and spring. That’s up from 3,500 when UBCO opened its doors in 2005, taking over the buildings and campus of Okanagan University College.

“Early indications point to the highest student numbers the Okanagan campus has ever seen,” said UBCO deputy registrar Fred Vogt. “We’re expecting just over 2,400 first-year students in September. We are also seeing continuing students return in very high numbers, suggesting a very positive student experience on our campus.

“All this leads to an expected student population of 9,945. That’s about 900 more students than we had on campus last September.”

According to UBCO, staff and faculty are gearing up for more than 3,680 new students, including 650 first-year international students. The international student population hails from 108 countries. The university added that there were 8,996 undergraduate students and 950 students working towards their master’s or PhD degrees.

“In just over 10 years, the campus student population has almost tripled,” said UBCO deputy vice-chancellor and principal Deborah Buszard. “An incredible transformation has taken place here and it’s wonderful to see more and more students from across B.C., Canada and around the world choosing to study at this campus of UBC.

“Along with new record highs in enrollment, we see our growing community connections as indicators of success. From the new InnovationUBC hub at the Okanagan Centre for Innovation, to the very meaningful contributions UBC Okanagan researchers are making to communities in this region, our collective future grows brighter each year by working together.”